Fortnite Update 2.65 (12.30) Is Out, Door Gallery Update

A new patch went live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. In Fortnite Update 2.65 (12.30), you will find that the developers made a Door Gallery Update to open more doors to your islands, and players are now able to interact with Button Devices placed close together. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 2.6 GB.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fortnite Update 2.65 (12.30).

Door Gallery Update: Open more doors to your islands. Visit the Door Gallery to see all the new doors added.

Island: Fixed an issue where the lava tiles, on Caldera Island, were not displaying correctly.

Island: Fixed an issue where Island Memory could exceed capacity by deploying Port-a-Fortress items.

Gameplay: Fixed an issue where Damage Traps would activate and eliminate players when the player was off the trap.

Gameplay: Fixed an issue thanks to this Fortnite patch where players would be unable to switch between weapons using keybindings on the keyboard.

Weapons + Items: Fixed an issue where Proximity Mines would turn red when leaving and then returning to player islands.

Weapons + Items: Fixed an issue where Full Damage Rails would not do damage to players if they were copied and pasted with the phone tool.

Weapons + Items: Fixed an issue where Proximity Mines would respawn after ending a game.

Weapons + Items: Fixed an issue thanks to this Fortnite patch where Proximity Mines would not fall when deleting, or destroying, the structure underneath them.

Weapons + Items: Fixed an issue where Creepin Cardboard items would disappear when left on top of spawner devices.

Creative Tools + Phone: Fixed an issue where players would not be able to select equipped items until they switched to holding the phone tool.

Creative Tools + Phone: Fixed an issue where players would be unable to edit PBWs while flying

Creative Tools + Phone: Fixed an issue where Depth and Height options were not available when resizing on mobile devices.

Here you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.65 (12.30) patch notes. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.