Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 4 Released, Bug Fixes

A new patch went live for Ghost Ship Games’ DRG on PC (Steam). In Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 4, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers fixed some unfortunate bugs that was released with the previous hotfix. They also fixed cases where the lost pack would reward you with nothing instead of a pickaxe part or paintjob.

Deep Rock Galactic is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 4 patch notes.

Fixed all sort of Vanity issues that was introduced in last hotfix.

Fixed cases where the lost pack would reward you with…nothing instead of a pickaxe part or paintjob.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Update 29 Hotfix 3, the developers made various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements to the recently released Deep Rock Galactic Update 29. They improved the look of the Pickaxe Customization Terminal to actually look more like the new Wardrobe Terminal, and they also fixed restricted armor material in wardrobe as well as the vanity icon generation.

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.