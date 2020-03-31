Death Stranding Update 1.12 Is Out, Addition of Photo Mode

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will find that Death Stranding Update 1.12 introduces the addition of the much-anticipated photo mode. As usual, there are also various unknown performance improvements. Take note that the download and install size is about 1.1 GB.

This is a title of action, adventure and exploration in an open world, post-apocalyptic setting. This is the new video game of Hideo Kojima, father of Metal Gear, an enigmatic work that is defined as the first game of its kind, since it includes a series of mechanics, details and aspects that separate it from other. Below you will find the complete list of Death Stranding Update 1.12 patch notes.

Various performance improvements.

Addition of Photo Mode.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Death Stranding Update 1.11 also, like the above patch, has various performance improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that some general cutscenes can now be skipped after the second instance using the cancel button. The download and install size of this patch is around about 1 GB.

In other news, with the announcement of the launch of Death Stranding on PC it was also revealed that those players who bought it on Steam would receive as a reward a cap in the shape of a headcrab, and the gravity gloves that Alyx wears in Half Life: Alyx. Recently, Hideo Kojima has clarified through his Twitter account that these accessories will not only be aesthetic.

According to the creator of Death Stranding, these items will also have an effect of their own on the gameplay of the Kojima game. Of course, the director has not specified what the special characteristics of the said objects will be, something that they seem to want to be reserved for the launch of the PC version, which will take place on June 2, 2020.

I remind you that Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding released on November 8 for PlayStation 4.