Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31) Released, Improvements And Adjustments

A brand new patch released for Dead or Alive 6. This patch is now only available on PlayStation 4. You will see that with Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31), the hair color change system underwent a major improvement. Because of these improvements, all hair color settings have been reset to default. Below you will find the complete list of Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31) patch notes.
- The hair color change system underwent a large-scale revision: hair color change can be now unlocked on permanent basis for any hairstyle that features it, and includes all available colors.
- If you purchase Hair Color Change for Marie Rose’s “Long” hairstyle, you will unlock all 16 hair colors for this hairstyle.
- All Premium Tickets that were used to purchase hair colors prior to this update have been refunded.
- If you have used 5 Tickets to purchase hair colors on v1.20 and v1.21, you will receive 5 Premium Tickets when you apply the Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21a.
- As a result of the large-scale revision of the hair color change system, all hair color settings have been reset to default.
- The number of Premium Tickets that can be purchased has been limited to the maximum number of items that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.
- Added the information display that shows the number of remaining available costumes and hair colors that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.
- Added the information display that shows the maximum number of Premium Tickets required to unlock all available costumes and hair colors.
Dead or Alive 6 is the sixth installment of the fighting saga of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, one of the main series of 3D combat video games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This is the first video game of the franchise since 2012 and presents a series of improvements and playable changes that defines the Dead or Alive brand from now until the future.
I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.