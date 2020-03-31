Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31) Released, Improvements And Adjustments

A brand new patch released for Dead or Alive 6. This patch is now only available on PlayStation 4. You will see that with Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31), the hair color change system underwent a major improvement. Because of these improvements, all hair color settings have been reset to default. Below you will find the complete list of Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21A (3.31) patch notes.

The hair color change system underwent a large-scale revision: hair color change can be now unlocked on permanent basis for any hairstyle that features it, and includes all available colors.

If you purchase Hair Color Change for Marie Rose’s “Long” hairstyle, you will unlock all 16 hair colors for this hairstyle.

All Premium Tickets that were used to purchase hair colors prior to this update have been refunded.

If you have used 5 Tickets to purchase hair colors on v1.20 and v1.21, you will receive 5 Premium Tickets when you apply the Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.21a.

As a result of the large-scale revision of the hair color change system, all hair color settings have been reset to default.

The number of Premium Tickets that can be purchased has been limited to the maximum number of items that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

Added the information display that shows the number of remaining available costumes and hair colors that can be exchanged for Premium Tickets.

Added the information display that shows the maximum number of Premium Tickets required to unlock all available costumes and hair colors.

Dead or Alive 6 is the sixth installment of the fighting saga of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, one of the main series of 3D combat video games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This is the first video game of the franchise since 2012 and presents a series of improvements and playable changes that defines the Dead or Alive brand from now until the future.

I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.