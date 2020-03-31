Dauntless Update 1.2.0B Is Live, Fixed Various Issues

A brand new patch released for Dauntless. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that Dauntless Update 1.2.0B fixed various issues with the new Escalation and several other bugs. Also, something that stands out for PC players is that Alt+Tabbing away from the game while it’s launching in full-screen mode, can no longer cause a crash. Below you will find the complete list of Dauntless Update 1.2.0B patch notes.

Escalation: Torgadoro weapon legendary ability no longer prevents the use of weapons for other players.

Treasures from the Vault quest deactivated. PC launching fixed: PC players rejoice – Alt+Tabbing away from Dauntless while it’s launching in full-screen mode can no longer cause a crash.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Dauntless Update 1.2.0 introduces the new Blaze Escalation, the Searing Talons Hunt Pass, and allows players who complete their Hunt Pass to access the Vault. The new Escalation (Scorched Earth) brings new amps, new Behemoth variants, and an all-new king of the hill. Something else that stands out in this patch is that loading screens now have handy tips for you to read while waiting.

Dauntless is an action adventure and cooperative video game that proposes four players to hunt gigantic monsters, known as Behemoths, who live in the colorful fantasy world that this video game brings to life. I remind you that Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless released on September 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and on December 10, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.