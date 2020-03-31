Code Vein Update 1.51 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Code Vein has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Code Vein Update 1.51 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that this patch does not currently have any detailed patch notes, but it has been confirmed that the developers fixed a number of bugs and issues.

This is a role-playing video game developed by the creators of the God Eater saga, including Keit Iizuka as producer, Hiroshi Yoshimura as director and Yusuke Tomizawa as team leader. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 1 GB. The size of the dowload may differ depending on the platform. Below you will find the complete list of Code Vein Update 1.51 patch notes.

Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will see that with Code Vein Update 1.50, a new real-time mode has been added to Photo Mode. Real-Time Mode allows you to use Photo Mode without stopping time in the game. There is also a new feature added to the hot springs that allows you to view past events; and the developers fixed a number of bugs and issues.

Code Vein Update 1.50 also added new photo frames, special effects, and new gestures; they changed the timing at which you can enter the Depths’ add-on in New Game+; you can now obtain the necessary map before completing the Crypt Spire by investigating the memo placed near Davis in the base; and Pose settings are now available for your partner in Photo Mode.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Code Vein released on May 31, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.