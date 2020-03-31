Artifact Will No Longer Sell Cards, Closed Beta Starting Soon

Valve has decided to change the monetization model of Artifact to make the collectible card game cheaper and less frustrating for newcomers.

According to a roadmap shared by the developer earlier today, the upcoming massive reboot of Artifact will stop selling cards in entirety. Having to purchase cards and that too at a much steeper cost when compared with other collectible card games out there was previously one of the main bone of contentions. It was difficult for players to match against those with stacked decks. To counter that, Artifact will now allow players to unlock new cards through gameplay alone. Valve has categorically stated that the in-game store will no longer hold any card packs.

We’ve also focused on making the game easier to pick up. We aren’t selling cards, so you won’t face an opponent with a stacked deck. We’ve also added a new draft mode, Hero Draft, that gives you a taste of constructing decks without all the pressure.

In addition, almost every existing card will be undergoing a number of changes and balances, meaning that they will no longer be valid. Hence, players who previously spent on new cards in Artifact will be losing their collections. Valve has made no mention if they will be accomodated in some other way. Artifact though, will still remain as a one-time purchase at a $19.99 price tag. Those who already own the game will not be required to purchase it again in the future.

With cards being removed from the in-game store, Valve will have to think of other items to sell. The developer noted that “some ideas” are being considered but none of them will be cards or card packs. Presumably, Artifact will receive new cosmetic options for players to spend on.

Valve will soon start a closed beta to further test the reboot. Invitations will only be sent out to a handpicked crowd, mainly belonging to streamers and influencers. An open beta will take place once Valve is satisfied with feedback from the closed beta. That being said, you can expect new details to surface from the closed beta testing.

The collectible card game is reportedly seeing so many changes that internally, the project has been dubbed Artifact 2. However, it doesn’t seem like Valve will be going for a standalone release. The current version will likely see to a massive update.