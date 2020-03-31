Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.42 Is Out, Fixed Issue With Server Crash

Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Take note that you don’t have to manually download this update, as this is like usual purely a server patch. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.42 is quite a small update, as the developers only made three confirmed bug fixes. Something that stands out in this update is that they fixed a very annoying server crash.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.42 patch notes.

PC: 309.42

309.42 PS4: 546.13

546.13 Xbox One: 797.22

797.22 Fixed a server crash.

Fixed multiple cases where the Bloodstalker couldn’t swing around Extinction.

Fixed some configuration issues with the dynamic rates ini on non-standard official servers.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. In Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.8, you will find that there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers fixed an issue that would prevent players connecting to OC servers, and they also re-enabled configuration to prevent Reapers from being transferred to Genesis.

Another important update that recently released was Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.7. You will find that this is also quite a small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.