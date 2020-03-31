April 2020 Games With Gold Lineup Just Leaked Before Announcement [Update]

[Update]

The games have been confirmed officially.

[Original Story]

Microsoft hasn’t yet announced its April 2020 Games with Gold lineup for its Xbox Live service. However, two of these games have apparently leaked ahead of time.

As you already know, people who have an Xbox Live gold subscription get access to free games every month. These free games are called Games with Gold. Microsoft was yet to announce these games for the month of April for its gold members for Xbox Live.

Project Cars 2 and Fable Anniversary are these next two games that’ll be free to play on the Xbox One starting April 1st. These two games are already available for Xbox Live gold members to download for free ahead of time. If you don’t own Xbox Live Gold subscription, you’ll have to purchase these two games from the Xbox Store.

The first game is Project Cars 2, a motorsport racing simulator video game developed by Slightly Mad Studios. The racing game has more than 180 cars along with 60 race tracks. This game can be bought on the Microsoft Xbox Store.

Microsoft originally released Fable Anniversary for the Xbox 360. However, it is also backwards compatible with the Xbox One. This is a remastered version of the original Fable game. Fable came out for the original Xbox and was later on remastered for the Xbox 360.

Fable is an action role-playing video game developed by Big Blue Box Studios. The game received mostly positive reviews and is considered to be a recognizable franchise for the Xbox platform.

While we don’t have the rest of the April 2020 lineup, these two games should definitely keep Xbox Live subs happy. Microsoft is known for releasing two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games for its gold members to play for free every month. That means there are still two more games to go.

Microsoft will most probably announce the remaining two titles around April 15, 2020.