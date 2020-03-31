Activision Reportedly Working On Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

Apparently, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered has existed for a while. Rumor has it that Activision has been working on the project alongside the recently announced Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

TheGamingRevolution is at it again and this time the leaker is talking about Modern Warfare 3 Remastered:

MW3 Remastered has been getting worked on for a while now too so I wonder how/when that’s going to drop

Activision accidentally announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered via a leaked trailer. TheGamingRevolution had already called the release of MW2 Remastered. So we are inclined to consider this rumor a lot more reliable than average ones.

It seems like Activision has been working on Modern Warfare 3 Remastered alongside MW2 campaign remastered according to the leaker. What is interesting here is that the Call of Duty publisher never announced the existence of any of these projects.

The recent trailer was the only official information pertaining to MW2 Remastered that we got. Other than that, we have only had rumors and data mines that provided us Call of Duty news. As of right now, we have no official confirmation regarding a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

This is the first we have heard of it. So does Modern Warfare 3 really exist? We believe there is a high chance it does, considering the credibility of the leaker.

We remind you that Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is expected to release today. Though the recently leaked trailer had no mention of a multiplayer mode. Fans were disappointed as the original game’s multiplayer mode was highly praised. Though as of right now, MW2 Remastered won’t be coming out with a multiplayer mode.

We recently got a glimpse at some MW2 Remastered gameplay footage solidifying the imminent release of the game. Fans will have to wait and see when Activision makes the game available for purchase.