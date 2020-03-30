Xbox Series X Looks Like A PC, Here is Why

Microsoft recently talked about how the Xbox Series X managed to pack high-performance hardware in a form factor that is comparable to that of a mini PC.

Ever since the Xbox Series X was unveiled, fans couldn’t help but notice that the next-gen console resembles a PC. Eurogamer recently visited Microsoft’s Redmond studio to talk about the Xbox Series X’s unique form factor. If you look at the Xbox Series X without the Xbox logo, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that its a PC.

Chris Kujawski, principal designer at Microsoft talked about the beginning thought process behind Microsoft’s next-gen console:

When we started thinking about how we would design this, everything was theoretical. We didn’t have stuff we could test, we didn’t have measurements we could take, we knew it was going to be powerful and we knew it was going to require a totally different way of thinking about how to design a console.

The two factors which determined how the upcoming console would look like were power and performance. The next-gen console had to be at least twice as powerful as the Xbox One X. On top of that, the machine needed to be as silent as to its predecessor as well. That was a tall order considering the Series X would have improved hardware that would make a lot of noise.

Microsoft decided to go with a split motherboard design for the Series X console. This was the decision that determined the form factor of the Xbox Series X. Jim Wahl, director of mechanical engineering talked about the decision:

What we did in this generation is that we turned that completely inside out… and so this centre chassis essentially forms the spine, the foundation of this system and then we build things out from there.

While the split motherboard demanded the PC-like form factor of the Series X console, the hardware needed a robust cooling solution as well. This is where the Parallel Cooling Architecture of the next-gen Xbox console came into play. The power of the Microsoft upcoming console resembles that of a high-end gaming PC.

Its only fitting that the next-gen console gets a cooling solution similar to a custom-built PC. A GPU more powerful than an RTX 2080 card couldn’t possibly survive in the small form factor of the previous consoles. It was only a matter of time before consoles started looking more like PCs.

Even Valve’s Gabe Newell expressed his approval of the Xbox Series X design. PC gaming has been at the forefront when it comes to graphics fidelity and high frame rates. It’s about time the next-gen consoles caught up even if that means resembling the form factor of a personal computer.