The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Hotfix #5 Is Live, Minor Bug Fix

Skybound Games’ The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Hotfix #5 (CL163996) is a tiny update, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Thanks to this update, items and weapons should no longer disappear from the Weapon’s rack and/or Stash in the Resting Place.

This is an action and horror vr game. Developed by Skybound Games, in this adventure you travel to New Orleans, where you have to escape the threat of zombies and other survivors. This game of The Walking Dead, inspired by Robert Kirkman’s original comics, gives you freedom to act as you prefer both when fighting, and in decision making. Below you will find the complete list of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Hotfix #5 (CL163996) patch notes.

Items/Weapons should no longer disappear from the Weapon’s rack and/or Stash in the Resting Place/Bus.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that TWD: S&S Localization Patch is quite a small hotfix, as there is, like the above update, only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the Tutorial messages for Reloading your Pistol, should now finally display properly.

Another important update was Hotfix #5 of CL159011. You will find that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Hotfix #5 is also quite a small update, as there are only three confirmed fixes. Something else that stands out is that they resolved an issue in which the Event System would not start if player left a conversation with “the man on the radio” too soon.

I remind you that Skydance Interactive and Skybound Games’ The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners released on January 23, 2020 for Steam and Oculus.