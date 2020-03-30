SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.10 Is Live, DLC Support And Fixes

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s SoulCalibur 6 has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.10 mainly adds data for DLC Pack 9 (Haohmaru) and DLC Pack 10 (Character Creation Set D). Take note that the developers also fixed various text errors, fixed quite a few other bugs, and improved certain features.

SoulCalibur 6 is the sixth installment of the renowned Bandai Namco saga in which, as a playable attractive, weapons are used as swords, katanas, and sticks. On this occasion, the game has been designed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as for PCs, taking advantage of the extra performance of these platforms and designing its graphic and technical section based on the powerful Unreal Engine 4 engine. Below you will find the complete list of SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.10 patch notes.

Added data for DLC Pack 9, “Haohmaru”.

Fixed performance for certain actions in battle and adjusted balance.

Added data for DLC Pack 10, “Character Creation Set D”.

Added equipment to Character Creation mode separate from that in DLC Packs 9 and 10.

Added the new stage “Master Swordsman’s Cave: Wicked Depths”.

Fixed text errors thanks to this SoulCalibur 6 patch.

Added the ability to set a room name for casual matches.

Added the ability to move the cursor at a higher speed in Character Creation mode by holding a button.

Added the ability to turn the soul charged state on/off under Position Reset Settings in Training mode.

Improved the downed state under Action Settings 2 in Training mode.

Added a random feature under Music Settings in the Options menu.

Fixed other bugs and improved certain features.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s SoulCalibur 6 released on October 19, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.