SCUM Update 0.3.74 Released, Stacking And Inventory Damage

A brand new patch released for SCUM. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that SCUM Update 0.3.74 introduces various new features and additions. Here you will find the first version of stacking, inventory damage, a bomb defuse mini-game, a UI marker for placed traps, a face mask, and more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SCUM Update 0.3.74.

Stacking

The developers added the first version of stacking. How will it work? For now only, bolts, nails and money have that option as it’s still in the testing phase. You can stack them simply by dragging them over each other. For now, stacking doesn’t work in chests, only in vicinity and backpacks.

Inventory Damage

Item decay, lets see how it works: Each item’s inventory in SCUM can now contain damaged cells, depending on the durability of the item in question. The damage spreads from the bottom right corner in circular motion. If an item stays inside the damaged zone, it will be damaged over time (1% per damaged cell they are covered by per hour).

You can take items out of the damaged zone, but you cannot put them back into the damaged zone. If your inventory container (e.g. backpack) takes damage from outside sources (e.g. bullets), all items inside the damaged area will be additionally damaged (5% per damaged cell they are covered by).

Defuse Minigame

So for defusing bombs, the SCUM developers got a game inside a game, this is how it works: There are 3 types of LEDs, red, yellow and green. You can cut yellow ones and green ones, the bomb will only defuse if you cut the green ones, and nothing will happen if you cut the yellow ones.

If you cut the red one, you get a suprise…yea, you die. The number of each color LED and time you have depends on your demolition skill. You cut the wires on the metal plate on the left. At no skill you have 4 seconds to defuse the bomb, at max skill you have 6 seconds.

SCUM is a multiplayer action and survival game that takes us to a world where society increasingly needs stronger, harder and more exciting entertainment. In this way, the viewer’s attention is drawn to very violent programs, full of blood, SCUM being the main star, a reality show set on an island full of prisoners. Thus, like The Hunger Games, prisoners and participants face to survive while struggling to win the public’s favor.

Here you will find the complete list of SCUM update 0.3.74 patch notes. Gamepires’ SCUM released as an early access title on August 29, 2018 for PC.