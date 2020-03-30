RimWorld Update 1.1.2587 Is Live, Shuttle Landing Pad

A new patch went live for RimWorld on PC. In RimWorld Update 1.1.2587, you will find that the developers added the ship landing beacon. Take note that this can be used to create shuttle landing pads. According to the developers, shuttles will land there if possible for drop-off and pickup of characters during quests. There are also various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding RimWorld Update 1.1.2587.

Historical quests can now be deleted.

We now calculate the best UI scale when the game is first started.

Reworked royal title inheritance rules so they will avoid designating unknown pawns as heirs.

Add creepy sound to psychic droner and make it a bit quieter.

Optimized research tab.

We no longer show mood thought bubbles for unimportant pawn (e.g. spamming them on raiders during battles).

FireFoam graphic improved thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Hostility mode dropdown now displays icon.

Add custom art and name for the light charge blaster used by mech turrets.

“Select monument marker” now only selects the monument instead of moving the camera.

Implemented QuestNode_AddRangeToList.

Improve debug output for future incidents.

Add ship landing beacon, which can be used to create landing pad for shuttles. Shuttles will land there if possible for dropoff and pickup of characters during quests.

Updated player-created names and backstories from those who bought Name in Game access.

Change label for downgrade psychic amplifier to extract psychic amplifier and clarify the description.

Added decree expiry info to quest tab.

Prisoner ITab displays prison break interval as “Never” if incapable of breaking out.

Add a paragraph to pain focus tooltip, showing relation between pain level and current entropy recovery bonus thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Mining yield difficulty factor factored into the readable stat. Added difficulty calculation explanation for stat description in info cars on mining and crop yield.

Royal Title info tab now shows the list of title privileges.

Fix: Miscapitalized symbol BodyPart in grammar system.

Bad 'worldtribal' symbol in tribal faction name generator.

Bio mentions "Squirrel Boy" even if the pawn is female.

Improve debug and player-visible output when grammar system can't resolve something.

Added some missing translation symbols to BattleLogEntry_MeleeCombat.

Misc other text fixes.

Take note that Ludeon Studios' RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.