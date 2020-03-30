Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.03 Is Out, Minor Bug Fixes

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake has received a new patch. You will find that Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.03 does not currently have any detailed patch notes, but it has been confirmed that the developers made some minor bug fixes. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 300 MB, but take note that the size may differ depending on the platform.

This is the reinterpretation of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the 3rd part of the original survival horror trilogy. Following the steps of the second part, and with a playable and graphic aspect renewed based on current platforms, it will tell us the story of Jill Valentine and her escape from Raccoon City infested by the T virus. The game will include the multiplayer mode Resident Evil: Resistance. Below you will find the complete list of Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.03 patch notes.

Minor bug fixes.

In other news, Capcom has recently released a new trailer for RE3, this time dedicated to its protagonist Jill Valentine, one of the two controllable characters in the original. This trailer includes footage from the game that delves into events we know about from the original, but could be considered spoilers for newbies.

In addition, the developers also confirmed that apart from the main story, Jill Valentine will also be one of the invited survivors of Resident Evil Resistance and will arrive in a future update. As mentioned above, Resident Evil Resistance is the online mode that accompanies RE3 Remake, where a group of survivors must face the traps and enemies that another player places.

I remind you that Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake will release on April 3, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.