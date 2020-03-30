Path of Exile Update 1.43 (3.10.1) Released, Delirium Improvements

Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Path of Exile Update 1.43 (3.10.1) has a console specific fix that addressed a bug which would prevent small cluster jewel passives from saving in specific jewel slots. Another thing is that the developers made various visual adjustments to Delirium mist to improve visibility of effects below the mist and more.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.43 (3.10.1).

Fixed a bug which would prevent small cluster jewel passives from saving in specific jewel slots.

Fixed a client crash in the Library area.

Reworked the Favourite Maps selection method. Highlight a map on your atlas and press ‘Square’ to set it as a favourite map.

Implemented Master Mission Selection on the Map Device

The bug with instant skills bound to ‘X’ was unable to be resolved for this patch due to technical complications in the work from home situation. This issue remains a high priority.

Simulacrum Splinters now drop in stacks at the completion of a Delirium encounter thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Made various visual adjustments to Delirium mist to improve visibility of effects below the mist.

Added a variety of coloured lights to monsters and packs with Delirium on-death modifiers to more clearly represent the type of damage their skills will deal.

Added visual identifiers to monsters with the following Delirium modifiers to more clearly indicate that they have a modifier: Spatial Distortion, Cascading Storm, Banishing Flame, Winter Whorl, Crushing Terror, Spawn Dead, Shatter Dead and Putrify Dead.

Improved the telegraphing of skills used by monsters with the Shockbomb and Bolt Cross Delirium modifiers thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

The Vengeful Blast modifier now creates a Fire-damage Flameblast (rather than Cold-damage). Improved the telegraphing of the Flameblast as well.

Updated the effects of the Vengeful Skyfire meteors.

Updated the effects and audio of the Crushing Terror telegraph and impact.

Added a ground target marker for Vengeful Soul’s Soul Mortar skill.

Added a red tint to the homing Delirium volatile monsters and the ground objects which create them.

The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is 977 MB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Path of Exile was on sale since October 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.