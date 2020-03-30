MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 1 Is Out, Toolbox Placement Fixes

Triternion’s MORDHAU has received a new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 1 mainly addresses the Horde crashes and Toolbox placement checks. This update also contains many miscellaneous fixes and tweaks like the fix for deathmatch scoreboard entry alignment and wearable tooltip displaying incorrect cost value.

MORDHAU is a multiplayer title with a medieval atmosphere based on fighting ranging from duels to battles of 64 players with horses, assault machinery and fortresses. It has a combat system based on the ability of the players and fluency. The creators claim that “it is easy to learn, but difficult to master.” Below you will find some key patch notes regarding MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 1.

Toolbox placement checks adjusted to be less strict.

Fixed Horde and BR server crash bug.

Fixed Mountain Peak battering ram not appearing if joining mid game.

Adjusted Crossroads door hitpoints.

Crossroads king no longer has chip damage but now has clash on parry thanks to this MORDHAU update.

Fixed engineer wall causing you to get stuck if jumping/walking on it.

Castello king no longer has knockback on parry or clash.

Friendly damage no longer stops health regeneration.

Friendly melee hits no longer flinch parry.

Bandage and medkit are now banned equipment in Skirmish.

Covered flat top no longer allows kettle helmet.

Heavy barbute no longer flattens nose thanks to this MORDHAU update.

Metal detail on Gothic chest no longer overrides with teamcolor.

Server mod initialization now provides feedback on the mod download process to server owners in the console.

Fixes for Feitoria nobles visually glitching.

Fixed infinite “please wait” screen.

Fixed clients not logging back in after their session expires.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 1 patch notes. I remind you that Triternion’s MORDHAU was on sale since April 29, 2019 for PC.