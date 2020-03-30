Will Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Get Multiplayer?

It’s common knowledge by now that a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign is going to be getting released tomorrow after years of rumors following the original Modern Warfare’s remastering. However, there hasn’t been any word on multiplayer yet. Will there be any, or is the campaign all we’re going to get?

Much like the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2 is seen as one of the best Call of Duty games, as its popularity helped to catapult it into one of the big first-person shooters in gaming alongside Battlefield and others.

The first Modern Warfare was given a remastering back in 2016, and since then the possibility of a Modern Warfare 2 Remaster has been right behind it due to its popularity. However, up until now, when Eurogamer uncovered a leaked trailer, there’s been no real confirmation.

While this still doesn’t mean it’s “official”, a trailer being out is more than enough proof for most people. However, even then we’ve only gotten confirmation that a campaign mode is in the works. There’s been nothing said about multiplayer.

Eurogamer has also proposed, however, that a Modern Warfare 2 Remastering has been in the works for some time now and had the potential to come out alongside other Call of Duty games in a similar manner to how the first remaster came out bundled with Call of Duty Infinite Warfare.

Considering that Black Ops 4, for instance, released entirely as a multiplayer-focused game, packaging the Modern Warfare 2 Remaster alongside it would have given players something else to spend their time on, but that might have made it more expensive, something Activision might not have wanted.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’s multiplayer not being present in the game is somewhat understandable; Activision likely doesn’t want it to get in the way of Warzone, the current Call of Duty Battle Royale mode, which in itself has been quite successful, and the Modern Warfare remake only came out a few months ago.

However, even if there doesn’t get to be a multiplayer mode for the remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is apparently a compromise. Multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 will be getting added to the Modern Warfare remake’s multiplayer mode, something that was hinted in previous leaks for upcoming seasons.

With all of these other factors in mind, the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered game won’t be getting any multiplayer in its own right, but we’ll still be able to play remastered versions of its multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare remake.