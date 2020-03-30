Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2 Is Out, Additions And Fixes

A new patch went live for Half-Life: Alyx on PC (Steam). In Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2, you will find that the developers added various additions and made quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an annoying issue where loading a left-handed savegame from the Main Menu could cause the player to lose ammo; they clarified Height Adjust accessibility options; and also set better defaults across various controllers.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s latest FPS designed this time for virtual reality. In this installment you take the role of Alyx Vance, the well-known hacker that you discovered in the second installment of the saga and who will be the main protagonist of this installment that takes place, chronologically, just before the events of Half-Life 2. Take note that the game is compatible with Valve Index. Below you will find the complete list of Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2 patch notes.

Additions: Added full-featured support for left / right hand for movement controls, independently of left / right hand for weapon controls. To use this: Select Left / Right hand in the in-game UI, and then select the desired Weapon / Off-Hand bindings in the SteamVR controller bindings UI.

I remind you that Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx released on March 23, 2020 for Steam.