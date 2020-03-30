Generation Zero March Update Hotfix Is Out, Urgent Bug Fix

A brand new update released for Generation Zero. This update is now available on PC (Steam), and will release later on PS4 and Xbox One. You will see that the Generation Zero March Update Hotfix fixes an urgent issue where Crafted Apparel stat bonuses were not saving when the game closed. Below you will find the complete list of Generation Zero March Update Hotfix patch notes.

Fix for an urgent issue where Crafted Apparel stat bonuses were not saving when the game closed.

We’ve also gotten reports of some players having issues equipping their main weapons. For now, a quick workaround can be to either drop the weapon(s) or place the weapon(s) in Storage, then pick them up again. This will work until we get a permanent solution in place.

Recently, the developers released another important update for this game. You will see that with the Generation Zero March Update, the developers are now allowing you to craft things within the world; they have taken the opportunity to give the player inventory a bit of a facelift; and they have taken another pass at the beginning Archipelago region and given it quite the significant update.

In this game you play in an immense open world created thanks to the Apex engine, and that includes day and night cycle, unpredictable weather conditions, and a series of elements such as destructible scenarios, dynamic artificial intelligence for enemies and an atmosphere based on the eighties.

You visit a version of the 80s of Sweden, in which violent machines have invaded the peaceful countryside. Your mission, alone and accompanied with up to three friends, will be to face them following guerrilla tactics and skirmishes through large scenarios. Robotic enemies are always present in the world, hanging around and acting according to their purposes.

I remind you that Avalanche Publishing’s Generation Zero released on March 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.