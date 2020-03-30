Fortnite Season 2 Doghouse Locations Guide

Meowscles is back for Fortnite Season 2 week 6 challenges which mean we are only short of few challenges from choosing our Ghost or Shadow variant for Meowscles. The challenge for this week is that you need to break three Fortnite dog houses in total. In this guide, we have listed all the Fortnite Season 2 Doghouse Locations for you to check out.

Fortnite Season 2 Doghouse Locations

This guide will help you complete this challenge in the quickest and easiest way possible. It will be covering up all the locations of dog houses that are all over the map and you can destroy to complete this challenge.

Holly Hedges

There are 4 dog houses which you can find in this location, which means if you want to end up quickly with this challenge you should land over here. The locations for dog houses in this area are:

In the south most garden

In the middle of the garden

North eastern house

Last in north west of the house

Lazy Lake

In this area you will find 2 dog houses which are located at:

In the middle of the town under a huge tree on a slight ledge

Other one is in the north west side of the town

Retail Row

Over here also you will end up finding 2 dog houses which are in the west side of the town as the east side is filled with shops.

One is located by the basketball court.

The other one is on the same lane of the court after moving few houses from it

Salty Springs

You will find only dog house over here which is located at:

The front yard of the house in middle of the town

Frenzy Farm

Just 1 dog location over here too:

Head towards the main farmhouse and to the left side of the front door and is porch is the point where you will find it

Pleasant Park

This area also has one dog house located which is at:

Garden of the northeastern house just above the gas station.

Now we will move onto the unnamed locations which are difficult to locate.

Large house north of Holly Hedges

You need to move towards the enormous house in the northwest direction and there is a dog house in the garden surrounded by the wooden fences.

Yard of the blue house at Homely Hills:

Sprint to the eastern side of Homely Hills and there is a white house. You will find another dog house in the yard of it.

Inside Compact Cars

Compact Cars is the small junkyard between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks, and there is a dog house located right at the entrance.