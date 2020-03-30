Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 3 Released, Fixes And Improvements

A new patch went live for Deep Rock Galactic on PC (Steam). In Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 3, you will find that the developers made various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements to the recently released Update 29. They improved the look of the Pickaxe Customization Terminal to actually look more like the new Wardrobe Terminal, and they also fixed restricted armor material in wardrobe as well as the vanity icon generation.

This is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 3 patch notes.

Purple Haircolor reverted to the previous look.

Fixed a spelling mistake in the Spinning Death OC description.

Optimized pathfinding in certain scenarios.

Fixed a spelling mistake in the Pickaxe Customization description.

Fixed a bug that caused Ebonite Machine Event not animating or showing progress on clients.

Fixed a bug that caused Ebonite spheres to not collide with terrain.

Improved the look of the Pickaxe Customization Terminal to look more like the new Wardrobe Terminal.

Adjusted the UI in the Mission Selection Terminal.

Increased Flare Hint time to trigger thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Fixed the Beast master perk activation sound.

Fixed a bug that caused the lasers of the Tritilyte Deposit Machine Event to be very loud.

Lost Pack and Cargo Crate are now on separate chances so that both can spawn in a mission.

Improved colliders around the Droppod to prevent enemies (especially Trawler) to enter it and drop off players where they get stuck.

Ramp is now lowered when the Droppod lands to prevent players from getting stuck from the ramp unfolding upon them.

Fixed misspelled Praetorian when using the Laserpointer.

Removed loud Glyphid noises from Beastmaster tamed pets.

Fixed restricted armor material in wardrobe as well as the vanity icon generation.

Wardrobe menu now updates paint job slot after new armor has been chosen.

Fixed Dreadnought attacking pets thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Dreadnought should no longer target dead dwarves.

Fixed Dreadnought rotation during carving attack.

Fixed Detonator & Ghost targeting.

Updated images of Droppod & Memorial Hall in the Miners Manual.

Added notification for pickaxe parts.

Attempt to fix notifications showing in wardrobe without having notifications on items.

Fixed invisible oxygen tanks on supply pod when on low oxygen warning.

Lost pack reward can now display pick axe parts correctly.

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.