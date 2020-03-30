Control Foundation Cat Puzzle Guide

Control Foundation DLC has a Cat Puzzle for you in the game. It isn’t a mandatory puzzle but if you are successful in finding all eight Maneki-neko cat statues, then you are going to earn a reward which is a pair of cat ears that can only be worn in the Foundation area.

Control Foundation Cat Puzzle

The guide below has the locations for all the Maneki-neko Statues in Control Foundation DLC

Cat #1

Firstly, you have to you need to finish the Pope’s Collection mission. Go to the Basement Lab where you are going to find a valve in the back corners. You have to turn the valve and then head back to the Warehouse at the ground floor.

Outside the elevator column, there is a shower. You have to activate the shower and then look behind where a cat is going to spawn. Go towards the cat in order to activate it and it is going to disappear which shows that you have successfully found your first cat.

Cat #2

You have to fast travel to the Astral Collision Control Point for this next cat. The place where you spawn, look to your right and fall down. You are going to see two breams ahead of you and there is also a Golden Cube in between of them.

There is a document nearby which is going to brief you about the whole situation. Go and pick up the Cube and you are going to find two toilet stalls beyond it.

You are supposed to throw the cube towards the stall and then go there yourself. Pick up the ability point and enter the toilet which has the Cube.

The cube is merging with the Astro Plane. Go to the Collapsed Department checkpoint and then enter the Data Entry and Filing and go to the top. You have to enter the office block that the bathroom stall is connected to.

You are going to find the Golden Cube there which you have to pick up and launch at the spot of the cube before the enemy there does something. With this, you have activated the second cat as well.

Cat #3

For the third cat, you have to go to the Cave Bridge area. As you spawn to the area, you are going to find the Nail Cube there.

There are three Nail Cubes already on the ground and you are going to throw the fourth one you found on the ground as well. Now go up and around to find more Nail Cubes.

There are supposed to be eight on the ground. For the seventh cube, you need to go to the Hidden Location to the left. Don’t go inside of the location otherwise the cubes on the ground are going to respawn to their original locations.

The eighth cube is past the puzzle area. Again, be careful and don’t go too far away the puzzle area or the cubes might respawn. You have to keep a check on the cubes while you are throwing the cubes on the ground to see if any has respawned or not. Put all the cubes on the grid area on the ground and the cat is going to spawn.

Cat #4

You start off from the Collapsed Department and then make your way to the Crossroads. There is a ledge when you are making your way to the Crossroads.

You have to start jumping from ledge to ledge until you reach the ledge which has a cardboard box on it. Once you reach that ledge, the cat is going to spawn inside the box. Grab it and there you have it, your fourth cat.

Cat #5

You have to be in the Collapsed Department for the fifth cat as well. Go inside Data Entry and Filing and look to your right. Head to the office on the right which has a painting inside of it. You have to first get inside of the office by breaking the door and then throw things at the wall where the painting it hung.

Once the wall breaks down, you are going to find a hidden room inside. Get whatever supplies you need and then look to your right.

There is another wall with a painting on it. You have to break that wall as well. Breaking this wall can be a little more work than breaking the wall before. Just keep hitting the wall with things and eventually the wall is going to break. Behind the wall is a room and in the middle of the room lays the doll. Go and grab it.

Cat #6

For the sixth cat you have to go to the elevator column of the Warehouse. Take the elevator to the sixth floor of the Warehouse which is the Upper Warehouse. On your way up, you are going to find four red Hiss Clusters.

You are supposed to melee all four of them one by one. The first will be against the wall that is close to the elevator door. The next Hiss Cluster is against the wall to your right.

The third one will be against the wall to your right. And the fourth and final one is against the wall to your right. Once you have melee all of them, you are going to find the cat right at the entrance of the Warehouse.

Cat #7

Fast travel to the Astral Tower PW Control Point for the seventh cat. Head to the platform which is ahead of you and focus on the crystal floor at the platform. Takedown any enemies that you find their and then shoot through the crystal floor.

You have to get the cube inside the floor and then go out to another platform where there is another crystal floor. Shoot through it as well and put the cube at the empty place. Once this is done, the cat is going to spawn on the platform to your right.

Cat #8

For the eighth and last cat, you have to go to the Chasm which is near the Cave Bridge check point area. Grab a torch and enter the open door area and keep walking ahead until you pass the dark chasm area.

You have to enter the area in front of you, this is also dark, and an enemy is going to spawn which you have to take down before you walk further. You have to look for a small hole which is covered by rubble. Remove the rubble and jump inside the cave where the final cat is waiting for you. There is also a document about Ahti and a teddy bear.