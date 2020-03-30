Call of Duty: Warzone Billboard Date Hints At COD 2020 Game Release?

Activision and Infinity Ward are reveling in the success of Call of Duty: Warzone as of right now. Though they may have given us a hint at the release date for an upcoming Call of Duty title via their latest BR mode.

A Call of Duty: Warzone player recently stumbled across a billboard in the game. According to him, it seemed like an advertisement of some sort with a picture of a console. However, a date of ’25 November 2020′ was also ingrained in the advertisement. Could this date mean anything significant?

Fans instantly theorized that this was a release date for an upcoming Call of Duty game. Earlier this month, a known leaker claimed that Activision is getting ready to release Modern Warfare 2 Remastered alongside another Call of Duty game. This new game is reportedly code-named Project: Zeus and both these titles will apparently release at the end of 2020.

The rumor insinuates that Activision will release both these games simultaneously. The publisher is known for releasing games in this bundled state before. Furthermore, this new Call of Duty game could actually be Black Ops 5.

Could it be that Activision is teasing the release date of both these games via Call of Duty: Warzone? We already know that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has recently been rated confirming the game’s 2020 release. Though Activision has yet to announce the game officially.

Admittedly, all this is a bit of a stretch but recent rumors relating to the Call of Duty franchise have mostly turned out to be true. Activision usually releases its COD games in October like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It could be that the publisher is pushing their upcoming games’ release dates back to accommodate the release of the next-gen consoles.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Activision drops Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and the new COD game somewhere around November. Only time will tell meanwhile Call of Duty: Warzone recently hit 30 million players since launch. The Call of Duty Battle Royale mode is free to play and you can download it separately from Modern Warfare.