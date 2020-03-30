Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Is Coming Tomorrow

Activision is all set to release the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster tomorrow. The news came when the German PlayStation Store leaked the remastered version’s trailer.

The rumors seemed to be true as we finally have a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster. The trailer was apparently leaked by the PlayStation Store Germany. Though only the campaign of MW2 remastered seems to be releasing and not the multiplayer.

The German store lists the campaign for a price of €25. The description of the campaign states that the campaign has been “completely remastered with improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.”

Rumors of a Modern Warfare 2 remaster had been circulating the internet like wildfire. We recently found out that the Korean Game Rating Committee rated the remastered version.

Furthermore, data miners recently went through the game files of the latest update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. They found some artwork relating to Modern Warfare 2 remaster. On top of that, a Ghost Oil Rig bundle was also mentioned for the upcoming remaster.

It looks like the rumors and data mines were true after all. The trailer features iconic moments from the campaign of the original game. At the end of the trailer, a ‘Classic Ghost Bundle’ is also confirmed for the remastered version of MW2 as the data mine suggested.

Though the trailer doesn’t mention an exact release date for the upcoming remastered version of MW2, it does say’ available now’. This suggests that the campaign will most probably be available tomorrow.

It looks like the remastered version of MW2 is built on the same engine as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Though fans showed hesitation in purchasing 5-7 hours of content for €25. However, many people expressed their interest in purchasing this remastered campaign if it came with a bundle.

The original Modern Warfare 2 campaign is considered to be legendary among the Call of Duty community. Fans can relive the highly praised campaign once more through the Modern Warfare 2 Remaster.