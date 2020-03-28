Mortal Kombat 11 Rumored To Get 11 More Characters

New data-mine results suggest that Mortal Kombat 11 will be getting 11 more characters. The NetherRealm Studios game reportedly has 42 character slots 11 of which are still empty.

A Data miner by the name of thethiny recently searched through the Mortal Kombat 11 game files. He found out a total of 42 character slots for the popular fighting game. According to thethiny, MKX also had pre-determined slots that were eventually filled up:

The total number of Character slots in MK11 is 42. In MKX, all the slots were predetermined since launch, and all of them were occupied down the road.

A recent leak suggested that Evil Dead’s Ash will make his way to Mortal Kombat 11. Ash will supposedly be one of the 11 remaining characters that are to be revealed for the NetherRealm Studios game. If MK11 is following in the footsteps of MKX, there are still 10 new characters that we haven’t seen in the latest Mortal Kombat game.

The game’s first fighter pack included the characters of Shang Tsung, Sindel, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Joker and Spawn. However, a recent listing on SteamDB suggested that NetherRealm Studios is prepping to release an Aftermath Kollection for Mortal Kombat 11.

It is still unclear if this Aftermath Kollection will have all of the released MK11 content in one package. Or if it’s referencing the next fighter pack. With 11 more characters yet to make their way to the game, we can expect at least one or two more fighter packs.

Ash from the Evil Dead franchise was originally supposed to be released months ago but was replaced by the Joker. It would make sense for NetherRealm Studios to release Ash in their next fighter pack. Though we will have to wait and see who these 10 remaining characters will be excluding Ash.

Mortal Kombat 11’s first anniversary is on April 23. We wouldn’t be surprised if the MK11 developer releases the Aftermath Kollection for the game along with announcing the next fighter pack on the occasion.