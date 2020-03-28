Are you ready for the exciting wedding party of Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs? Well for that you need to access the new Borderlands 3 DLC that takes you to the new planet called Xylourgos! In order to enjoy this new DLC, we will show you How to Access Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.

How to Access Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC

Just like any other DLC you will be required to download this one too and if you already haven’t purchased it then head to the store and get it for 14.99$! You will then find it under your ownership in the store and now you can download it.

Make sure you have enough space available on your drive as the updated DLC is roughly 5.5GB. Alongside the DLC update, you will also be required to download the 8.5GB updated title! Once you have the updated files in your hard drive, its time to start the Borderland 3.

Sanctuary III

Once you have the title and the DLC itself downloaded, get ready to experience a whole new range on enemies, bosses, weapons and other exciting events but for that to happen you need to access the planet Xylourgos.

Accessing the planet of Xylourgos is quite simple though, once the game has launched, go to Sanctuary III and find Hammerlock’s room.

You will find an invitation card on the table saying “The Party out of Space”. You are now required to go to Xylourgos where all the fun awaits! Make your way to the bridge to access the ship’s computer which will enable you to travel to Xylourgos!

So that brings us to the end of this guide! Now head out to Xylourgos where all the fun stuff and mayhem with Gaige awaits vault hunters!