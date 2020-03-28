Early Purchaser Shows Contents of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition

We don’t have much longer to wait until Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally comes out, but already some retailers have apparently jumped the gun and sold a few copies. One fan in particular went on Reddit to show off the contents of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe edition for everyone to see.

The Square Enix website says that the Deluxe edition comes with an artbook for the game, a mini-soundtrack, a steelbook case, and a special Materia in-game for players to summon a Cactuar to aid them in battle. The steelbook is also decorated for added cool factor. This is only one of the editions, however.

To start off with, the cardboard wrapping for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition has been raised around the title logo, and is also a holofoil, allowing it to reflect light and also provide texture to the fingers. The steelbook itself shows Sephiroth, in the middle of his infamous burning of the town of Nibelheim.

The art book, which is a fairly small thing that doesn’t look much bigger than the game case, is also decorated, showing a picture of Cloud with his Buster Sword propped up on his shoulder. The soundtrack is also a miniature, obviously, but doesn’t have the same sort of holofoil and raising as the cardboard does.

While how the poster got a deluxe edition so early remains to be seen (hopefully he didn’t steal it), there’s still two weeks until we can actually get the game for ourselves, since it comes out April 10. In the meantime you might be able to distract yourself for a week with the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

If you’re one of those people that also was able to buy the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition, you still have two weeks to wait, so don’t get too excited just yet. Otherwise, you can follow the link to the post above to see the Deluxe Edition’s contents for yourself.