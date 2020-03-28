Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC is here and has brought some new Crew Challenges with it. Crew Challenges are collectibles in BL3 and in this DLC, you can earn Industrious in the Face of Cosmic Terror achievement by collecting certain types of collectibles. One of the Crew Challenge is Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt. In this Borderlands 3 Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt Locations guide, we will list all the locations for you.

Borderlands 3 Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt Locations

While hunting for these, once you reach near the Hunt locations, they will get marked on your map. You can then put a waypoint to reach them. The following are the Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt Locations in Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.

Location 1: Skittermaw Basin

For this Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt, you will have to hunt down and kill the Legendary Yeti. The Legendary Yeti will be found in Skittermaw Basin. When you find the Yeti, defeat it to obtain the Occult Hunt completion.

Location 2: Cursehaven

This one is present in the Cursehaven area. You will have to defeat Kritchy to obtain the completion here.

Location 3: The Cankerwood

In Cankerwood, hunt and kill Gmark monster. After you kill him, you will receive Occult hunt completion.

Location 4: Negul Neshai

When you reach the marked area in Negul Neshai, you will face off against Kukuwajack. Kill him to obtain Occult Hunt here.

Location 5: Heart’s Desire

This is the last location needed to complete the Crew Challenge. You will have to kill Kratch in Heart’s Desire area to obtain the final Occult Hunt and complete the Crew Challenge