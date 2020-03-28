Borderlands 3 Gaige’s Gift Locations Guide

With the release of Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC for Borderlands 3, there are new crew challenges for players to complete. In this guide, we will go over Borderlands 3 Gaige’s Gift Locations in Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.

Borderlands 3 Gaige’s Gift Locations

Below are all the locations on the planet of Xylourgos where you can find Gaige’s gifts for the wedding.

Skittermaw Basin

The first gift is on a wooden plank on top of a hill in the Skittermow Basin. Start right in the middle of the map, and make your way through the fragile wooden bridge in the side of the mountain. Make your way forward, climb up through the ladder, and then make a long jump to the next cliff at a little distance ahead.

Turn right from here and then climb up the hill. Climb further ahead, and to the right. Once on the top, go straight towards a wooden plank. Gaige’s gift will be lying right at the end of the plank. Walk slowly towards it and grab the pack.

Cursehaven

The second Gaige’s gift for the Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC is to the left of the central circle in the Cursehaven map. It is lying on the top of a hut. Once you see it, head into the house beside it taking the staircase.

Go up and then jump to the roof of the hut where the Gaige gift is lying.

Dustbound Archives

The third gift is in the Dustbound Archive, lying on top of a hill. You will have to make your way through several disconnected mountain passes, so you need good technique of jumping.

Head through the mountain pass, and then jump onto a higher cliff. Climb it up to collect your third Gaige’s gift.

The Cankerwood

The fourth Gaige’s gift is in the right side of the Cankerwood’s map. Head towards the area where a corpse is hung by a wooden tower. Climb up the mountain in front of it and then turn right. Climb further high and eventually, you will be on a cliff with a Gaige’s gift lying on it.

Negul Neshai

The fifth Gaige’s gift can be collected in Negul Neshai. It is on the bridged path between the left and the right area. So climb down the mountain to the left of the area where you find the container and the car. Go ahead and jump to the next cliff. A gift will be lying here.

It’s Alive

The gift is lying on the table on the right side of the hall with all other fake presents, at the end of the Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.