Warframe Coming To PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Looks like Digital Extreme’s flagship game, Warframe will be making its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The popular free to play title is the latest addition to the next-gen console library of games.

Warframe is a third-person shooter, multiplayer RPG online game developed and published by Digital Extremes. Leyou Technologies, a Hong-Kong based video game holding company owns a number of developers including Digital Extremes. Leyou revealed its recent earnings report along with some details regarding its games’ performance.

According to the report, Warframe had 57.5 million registered players till December 31, last year. This is 19.5 percent higher than 2018’s player count of 48 million. Thus the game is definitely getting bigger and bigger. On top of that, it was confirmed that Warframe will be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

After its 2013 release, Warframe has quickly become one of the best F2P games of all time. The game consistently remains in the top Steam charts in terms of player count. According to Leyou, it’s one of the most profitable F2P games on the Xbox One and PS4.

Leyou attributes the success of Warframe to Digital Extremes’ continued support for the game. However, going by the recent report, Warframe’s revenue dropped by 12.2 percent in 2019. The video game holding company attributed the downturn to a number of reasons.

One of these reasons was the release of more competitive titles in 2019. Another reason was that people aren’t buying current-gen consoles because they are waiting for the next-gen console releases. However, Leyou isn’t at all worried about the title as the company still expects Warframe to remain popular.

Warframe’s recent patch 27.3.0 saw the arrival of the brand new ‘Operation Scarlet Spear’ event. In this event, the Tenno will use the OpLink to fight against the Sentient threat. The previous update actually managed to reduce the overall size of the game from 48GB to almost 29GB.

This goes to show how much effort Digital Extremes puts in keeping this game relevant. The game is what free to play games should aspire to be. Players don’t need to spend a dime to progress in the game. If you are looking for a sci-fi ninja game with cool robots, you might want to give Warframe a shot.