State of Decay 2 Update 15.1 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Microsoft Studios and Undead Labs’ State of Decay 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC and Xbox One. You will find that State of Decay 2 Update 15.1 is only a hotfix to fix and change some issues found in the Juggernaut Edition. Also, characters whose maximum Stamina has dropped to zero now no longer act as if they have full Stamina; and the devs added support for ultra-wide 21:9 resolutions to the video settings drop-down.

This is the sequel to the cult video game State of Decay. This action-survival game takes you back to an apocalyptic world full of zombies in which you must survive, either by collecting resources, fighting or building your own refuge. This game incorporates playable innovations, such as an improved multiplayer and new options in the form of mechanics and renewed graphics. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding State of Decay 2 Update 15.1.

Localization: We completed the process of localizing all text in the game for players who read Simplified Chinese, including dialogue subtitles.

Localization: We completed the process of localizing all text in the game for players who read Simplified Chinese, including dialogue subtitles.

Gameplay: Characters whose maximum Stamina has dropped to zero no longer act as if they have full Stamina. Characters no longer stutter when moving left and right when performance dips.

Settings: We fixed a problem that caused existing owners of State of Decay to end up with both Flashlight and Crouch accidentally bound to clicking the left stick on a controller. If you have not already edited that control yourself or reset controls to default, then State of Decay 2 Update 15.1 should correct the problem. We made it possible to manually rebind Interact and Quick Finisher to the same button, where previously, you could only get them into that configuration by resetting all the controls to default. We added support for ultra-wide 21:9 resolutions to the video settings drop-down.

Missions: Living at the Prescott Fire Station no longer prevents you from satisfying the Warlord Legacy requirement to build a Fighting Gym. The built-in Workshop at the Prescott Fire Station can now be used to fulfill the crafting requirements of the Builder Legacy.

Living at the Prescott Fire Station no longer prevents you from satisfying the Warlord Legacy requirement to build a Fighting Gym. The built-in Workshop at the Prescott Fire Station can now be used to fulfill the crafting requirements of the Builder Legacy. Prestige: Daybreak no longer inadvertently caps your prestige earnings at 9999.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all State of Decay 2 Update 15.1 patch notes. I remind you that Microsoft Studios and Undead Labs’ State of Decay 2 released on May 22, 2018 for Xbox One and PC.