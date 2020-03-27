SMITE Update 11.36 Is Out, Bug Fixes

Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that SMITE Update 11.36 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few confirmed patch notes. This patch only fixes a few known bugs which includes EOML unable to report players, characters that execute themselves that have Thorns deal reflect damage based on 9999, Blink Upgrade still has 55 range (intended is 45), and more.

SMITE is a third-party MOBA game in which you embody the role of a mythological god/ess and make them fight on stage, using powers and tactics against other players and their armies. The players are grouped into two teams of between three and five people, and they will have to take down the rival army. Below you will find the complete list of SMITE Update 11.36 patch notes.

Console: EOML unable to report players

EOML unable to report players Characters that execute themselves that have Thorns deal reflect damage based on 9999

Blink Upgrade still has 55 range (intended is 45)

Battle Pass not showing ‘NEW’ for most players

PC: The Details pop up in Match History appears highlighted.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that SMITE Update 11.35 (7.3) introduces the brand new Grim Omens Event. Take note that this will follow the story of the next two god releases. There is also the Lightbringers Battle Pass, Bone Chiller Skadi, Brood Mother Medusa, Demon’s Bane Merlin, Primal Vengeance Nemesis, and more.

I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; Aug 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PS4; and February 18, 2019 for Switch.