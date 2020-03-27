Matchmaking Issues Force Resident Evil Resistance Beta Delay

Resident Evil Resistance, as planned, was released for a beta earlier today, an entire week ahead of the release of Resident Evil 3. However, almost immediately, many players began encountering matchmaking issues that made the mode effectively unplayable.

Posting on the official Japanese website of the game, Capcom confirmed that the beta of Resident Evil Resistance will now be delayed. The developer has already started an investigation into what was causing the aforementioned matchmaking problems and once the root has been determined, the beta will be brought back live following a fix.

Resident Evil Resistance was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier today, and was scheduled to release for PC later in the day. The prevalent issues were reported on PlayStation 4 only. The Xbox One version of the beta remains unaffected and will continue to be available. The delay, however, means that Resident Evil Resistance will not release for PC until the issues have been solved.

Previously dubbed as Project Resistance, the asymmetric team-based survival mode serves as the multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3. Set within the same horrific universe, Resident Evil Resistance pits four players against a fifth player-controlled villain inside of a closed environment that will contain a number of traps and waves of monsters to survive.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020. Those interested in making a memorable purchase will have the option of picking up a collector’s edition for a steep $180. Owners will get an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, an artbook, the digital soundtrack, and a classic costume pack.

Take due note that the entire playthrough — start to finish — of the highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 3 has been uploaded online. In other words, the internet has just been flooded with a ton of spoilers and players interested in protecting themselves should double check before venturing into any Resident Evil 3-related material on social media platforms.