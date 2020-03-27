Is This The Slated Release Date for Halo Infinite?

Microsoft and 343 Industries are hard at work in trying to bring Halo Infinite to life. However, an online informer claims that she has found the original intended release date for the upcoming Halo title.

GeekGamerGirl posted an interesting theory online about when Halo Infinite was originally slated for release. According to her, Halo Infinite initially had a release date of September 4th, 2020:

I have been cross referencing dates and numbers found using the Wiki breakdown of the Discover Hope trailer. Given that a release date has yet to be announced and that some 343 staff insist that more Easter eggs have yet to be found in the trailer… I believe I have found the exact date for when Halo Infinite is supposed to be released but I have yet to confirm it with 343 staff.

According to GeekGamerGirl, this September 4 release date for the upcoming Halo game could have been for a beta. There is also the possibility that the aforementioned release date was set not taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation.

Now the informer thinks that Microsoft and 343 Industries may have moved Halo Infinite’s release date to October or November. She claims that Fridays are now known to be the release day for video games and that solidifies her theory even more.

Furthermore, she takes into account the release dates of former Halo events. These events include E3 2019 and the Xbox E3 press conference on held on June 10th, 2018:

Given all these dates are super important to the team at 343 Industries & Xbox Studios, and that Fridays are now known to be the release day for video games instead of Tuesdays, this could be the definitive proof that we need to confirm the original release date for Halo Infinite.

We should take this with a grain of salt as this is only just a theory. Meanwhile, we still don’t have an official release date for Halo Infinite. Though we do know that 343 Industries is using the Slipspace engine to develop the game.

With the release of the Xbox Series X getting closer, Microsoft is definitely prepping to make Halo Infinite a launch title. However, PC and Xbox One owners shouldn’t despair as the upcoming Halo game will not be a next-gen exclusive title.