PS4 Exclusives Not Delayed By Coronavirus: Sony

Sony has assured that upcoming first-party exclusive games for PlayStation 4 have not been impacted by the concerning coronavirus outbreak. The involved studios are still following their set development schedules and should run around any possible delays — at least for the time being.

According to a statement issued on the official website earlier today, Sony is “carefully monitoring” the pandemic for possible risk of delays. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted every single industry across the globe. However, in the case of Sony, no issues have emerged so far. All current production schedules for PlayStation 4 are still on track at both first-party and partner studios.

Although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.

There are a couple of massive releases still remaining for PlayStation 4 before the advent of the next-generation successor. The Last of Us Part 2 being the first is not only one of the most anticipated exclusives from Sony but also slated for release in about two months. Due to the coronavirus situation, many feared the game to be delayed by Naughty Dog. Following the statement from Sony though, The Last of Us Part 2 will release on May 29, 2020, exclusively for PlayStation 4. The same goes for Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, which will be looking to release on June 26, 2020, also exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Last week, BAAS, an independent creative communications agency from Amsterdam representing Sony Interactive Entertainment Benelux, stated that the coronavirus outbreak has not delayed the launch of PlayStation 5. Hence, as far as Sony is concerned, everything is on schedule for a worldwide next-generation launch within 2020.

Sony will likely continue to monitor the situation on a day-by-day basis. The company will probably refrain from a disorganized launch where there are PlayStation 5 availability issues across different countries. Should the situation refuse to change for the positive in the months to come, Sony will have no choice but to delay production and push the release window in 2021.