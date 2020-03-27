PS4 and PS5 Exclusives Could Get Delayed

Sony Interactive Entertainment just made an official statement suggesting that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusives such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II could get delayed due to the current emergency.

This isn’t hopeful news if you are a PlayStation loyalist. Sony Interactive Entertainment has stated that the current crisis has ‘no material impact’ on its operations. However, the company will still remain vigilant and isn’t completely discounting delays in its upcoming PS4 and PS5 exclusives.

This means that games like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II aren’t safe from delays. The two titles are highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives. Though Sony did reassure its shareholders that the company hasn’t faced any substantial drawbacks due to the current pandemic.

The company is carefully monitoring the situation according to its recent statement:

Although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming PS4 exclusive game by Sucker Punch Productions. Sony listed the action-adventure game for a release date of 26 June.

The Japanese multinational conglomerate recently reassured fans that the game will indeed release for the PS4. Though this statement was made before the current pandemic so we aren’t so optimistic for the game’s June release window.

The Last of Us Part II is the long-awaited PS5 exclusive sequel to The Last of Us. Developer Naughty Dog recently put out a video showcasing the verticality in the upcoming game. The game is undeniably one of the most anticipated games in recent history.

The recent crisis doesn’t bode well for the game’s intended release date of May 29, 2020. On top of that, other PS5 exclusives also run the risk of getting delayed due to their development being halted. Hopefully, the game development process for upcoming PS4 and PS5 exclusives transitions smoothly.

You can read all about Sony’s recent press release here.