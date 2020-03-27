Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the slimmest laptops to ever exist. While news was has been circulating about apple’s new product lineup, the new MacBook Air 2020 showed up on GeekBench.

In the past, it did lack in terms of performance as the specifications were very limited. However, 2020 may be different. Apple advertises this new Air series being more powerful than before. th with Intel’s newer gen CPUs, SSD storage and 2K resolution.

This new MacBook Air supports a retina display with 2560X1600 resolution with 4 million pixels. The display also supports Apple’s true tone technology which adjusts the white point of the display according to the colour temperature of your surroundings.

The new MacBook Air has three CPU variants being a core i7, i5 and i3. All three of the variants were seen in the Geekbench tests thanks to TUM_APISAK:

Model Name: MacBook Air9, 1

Intel Core i7-1060NG7

Single-Core = 1071

Multi-Core = 2874

Intel Core i5-1030NG7

Single-Core =1192

Multi-Core = 3238

Intel Core i3-1000NG4

Single-Core = 1192

Multi-Core = 3238

It comes off as weird that both the Core i7 and the Core i5 have the same number of threads and cores. These CPUs might as well be the inspiration for the Tiger Lake processors we wrote about earlier. The new Core i7 version delivers up to twice the performance and 80% better graphics performance as well.

There is a Core i3 and Core i5 variant as well which comes with similar specifications. This also has a 256GB SSD and can be upgraded as a 2TB option is also available. While the tests were done on 8gb 1866MHz memory, the actual product will contain 16GB of ram with 3733MHz bus speeds.

The scores appear confusing however as the top of the line Core i7 scores less than the Core i5 and Core i3 version. Though no details are available as to why it performed that way.

One reason can be due to the memory frequency being lower on in the Geekbench tests as it was using 1866MHZ memory. Nonetheless, Apple MacBook Air still looks slim yet powerful for a device that only weighs 1.29 kg. Surely more benchmark scores will surface in the near future.