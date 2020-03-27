MORDHAU Patch #17 Released, Castello And Mountain Peak

Triternion’s MORDHAU has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that MORDHAU Patch #17 is the game’s biggest update to date. This update introduces a new map: Castello, where you plunder and raid a secluded island fortress; and they expanded Mountain Peak, allowing you to proceed beyond the castle gates in Invasion gamemode.

MORDHAU is a multiplayer title with a medieval atmosphere based on fighting ranging from duels to battles of 64 players with horses, assault machinery and fortresses. It has a combat system based on the ability of the players and fluency. The creators claim that “it is easy to learn, but difficult to master.” Below you will find some key patch notes regarding MORDHAU Patch #17.

Added new map: Castello

Added Mountain Peak expansion and new Invasion map

Added Vanguard’s Kettle helmet and variations

Added The Fallen’s Longsword skin

Added Court Minstrel’s Lute skin

Added Spectacles wearable

Added Eye patch wearable

Added Cleaver skin set

Added Battle Axe skin set in this MORDHAU update.

Added Hunter’s Estoc skin

Added Hunter Hat and Scout hat variant

Added Hunter’s brutal Crossbow skin

Added Heavy barbute wearable

Added Crowned heavy barbute wearable

Added Crown wearable

Added Raider’s Greatsword skin

Added Velvet pauldrons

Added Elizabethan leg armor

Added Elizabethan sabatons

Added Plague doctor mask

Skirmish no longer has health regeneration

Buffed Noble on Crossroads and caravan door, lowered time to complete map

Added HP on kill for Iron company Grad commander in this MORDHAU update.

Kills and assists near objectives for defenders now award 50 objective points

Implemented duel mode MMR hiding if inactive (will show unranked)

Split Invasion and Frontline matchmaking

Invasion Taiga attacker time reduced from 15 minutes to 12 minutes, bonus time for each completed objective reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes

Added toolbox radius check for all toolbox placeables

Nobles no longer have knockback when inactive (prevents kicking them around)

Fix for various invisibility exploits

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all MORDHAU Patch #17 patch notes. I remind you that Triternion’s MORDHAU was on sale since April 29, 2019 for PC.