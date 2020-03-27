MORDHAU Patch #17 Released, Castello And Mountain Peak

Triternion’s MORDHAU has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that MORDHAU Patch #17 is the game’s biggest update to date. This update introduces a new map: Castello, where you plunder and raid a secluded island fortress; and they expanded Mountain Peak, allowing you to proceed beyond the castle gates in Invasion gamemode.
MORDHAU is a multiplayer title with a medieval atmosphere based on fighting ranging from duels to battles of 64 players with horses, assault machinery and fortresses. It has a combat system based on the ability of the players and fluency. The creators claim that “it is easy to learn, but difficult to master.” Below you will find some key patch notes regarding MORDHAU Patch #17.
- Added new map: Castello
- Added Mountain Peak expansion and new Invasion map
- Added Vanguard’s Kettle helmet and variations
- Added The Fallen’s Longsword skin
- Added Court Minstrel’s Lute skin
- Added Spectacles wearable
- Added Eye patch wearable
- Added Cleaver skin set
- Added Battle Axe skin set in this MORDHAU update.
- Added Hunter’s Estoc skin
- Added Hunter Hat and Scout hat variant
- Added Hunter’s brutal Crossbow skin
- Added Heavy barbute wearable
- Added Crowned heavy barbute wearable
- Added Crown wearable
- Added Raider’s Greatsword skin
- Added Velvet pauldrons
- Added Elizabethan leg armor
- Added Elizabethan sabatons
- Added Plague doctor mask
- Skirmish no longer has health regeneration
- Buffed Noble on Crossroads and caravan door, lowered time to complete map
- Added HP on kill for Iron company Grad commander in this MORDHAU update.
- Kills and assists near objectives for defenders now award 50 objective points
- Implemented duel mode MMR hiding if inactive (will show unranked)
- Split Invasion and Frontline matchmaking
- Invasion Taiga attacker time reduced from 15 minutes to 12 minutes, bonus time for each completed objective reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes
- Added toolbox radius check for all toolbox placeables
- Nobles no longer have knockback when inactive (prevents kicking them around)
- Fix for various invisibility exploits
Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all MORDHAU Patch #17 patch notes. I remind you that Triternion’s MORDHAU was on sale since April 29, 2019 for PC.