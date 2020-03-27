Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Artwork Found In COD: MW Files

Activision has again given us an indication that a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is on its way. Data-miners have found some artwork related to the unannounced game in the latest update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Dataminers are at it again and this time they have dug up some Modern Warfare 2 Remastered artwork. Miners found this artwork in the game files of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update. These in-game files show a basic description and artwork for the campaign of the unannounced remastered version.

Here is the description that the data-miners dug out of the Modern Warfare game files:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

The Ghost Oil Rig bundle will include the original ghost skin from Modern Warfare 2. Along with the skin, only the campaign of MW2 will be available via the bundle. The bundle is priced at 10,000 COD Points but this amount just seems like a proxy.

The description was followed up by a poster for the rumored remastered game. This is one of many references eluding to the development of this remastered version. Initially, a leaker known as Okami blew the whistle on the project.

Following that, another known leaker dumped a huge amount of information on us. According to him, Activision is working on a remastered version of MW 2 along with another COD game. In a recent turn of events, both the South Korean and EU ratings board rated MW 2 Remastered.

Now we have the first official reference to the unannounced project from Activision. With the list of references and rumors surrounding the remastered version piling up, all that’s left is for Activision to officially announce the game. However, we have no official word from the publisher, regarding the project, as of right now.