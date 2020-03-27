Intel Comet Lake-S CPUs Announcement Pegged for April 30?

Comet Lake-S announcement date has reportedly been revealed. Apparently, the Comet Lake-S CPU announcement will take place on 30th of April.

It’s important to note that this will be an announcement only. Official release dates are yet to come. Intel will release their new CPUs and the new LGA1200 motherboard line up soon. However, benchmarks will not be available until the second week of May through leaks may surface as usual.

While Comet Lake-S announcement date is set, there are enough leaks on the internet about the new lineup. This may have affected the debut of the Intel Comet Lake-S as leaks didn’t prove a whole lot of difference in comparison to the old Sky Lake architecture.

From these leaks, we have learned that the only difference Comet Lake brings to the table is 10 cores and 20 threads. While the core count is a bit impressive, it might prove complications in keeping stable thermals. Furthermore, the 300W power consumption disbands from the concept of power efficiency.

Moving on, the new line up will also require a new chipset. This further affects the consumer spending by forcing the user to upgrade to a completely new LGA1200 motherboard. The Comet Lake-S CPUs do not stand out among its brethren the Rocket Lake-S and Coffe Lake-S despite using the same 14nm node.

It is also not clear if the Intel CPUs will support PCIe 4.0 as it is present on the LGA1200 motherboard but not active due to issues. As guru3d wrote on the matter in better detail as to why the PCIe is unstable on the z490 boards.

Below are the leaked specifications and prices for the new lineup:

Intel Core i9-10900K (10 cores + 20 threads @ 3.70 GHz) for 504 euros + VAT

Intel Core i9-10900KF (10 cores + 20 threads @ 3.70 GHz) for 475 euros

Intel Core i9-10900 (10 cores + 20 threads @ 2.80 GHz) for 452 euros

Intel Core i9-10900F (10 cores + 20 threads @ 2.80 GHz) for 425 euros

Intel Core i9-10900T (10 cores + 20 threads @ 1.90 GHz) for 452 euros

Intel Core i7-10700K (8 cores + 16 threads @ 3.80 GHz) for 389 euros + VAT

Intel Core i7-10700KF (8 cores + 16 threads @ 3.80 GHz) for 362 euros

Intel Core i7-10700 (8 cores + 16 threads @ 2.90 GHz) for 335 euros

Intel Core i7-10700F (8 cores + 16 threads @ 2.90 GHz) for 308 euros

Intel Core i7-10700T (8 cores + 16 threads @ 2.00 GHz) for 335 euros

Intel Core i5-10600K (6 cores + 12 threads @ 4.10 GHz) for 263 euros + VAT

Intel Core i5-10600KF (6 cores + 12 threads @ 4.10 GHz) for 236 euros

Intel Core i5-10600 (6 cores + 12 threads @ 3.30 GHz) for 222 euros

Intel Core i5-10600T (6 cores + 12 threads @ 2.40 GHz) for 222 euros

Intel Core i5-10500 (6 cores + 12 threads @ 3.10 GHz) for 200 euros

Intel Core i5-10500T (6 cores + 12 threads @ 2.30 GHz) for 200 euros

Intel Core i5-10400 (6 cores + 12 threads @ 2.90 GHz) for 190 euros

Intel Core i5-10400F (6 cores + 12 threads @ 2.90 GHz) for 163 euros

Intel Core i5- 10400T (6 cores + 12 wires @ 2.00 GHz) ) for 190 euros

Intel Core i3-10320 (4 cores + 8 threads @ 3.80 GHz) for 162 euros + VAT

Intel Core i3-10300 (4 cores + 8 threads @ 3.80 GHz) for 151 euros

Intel Core i3-10300T (4 cores + 8 threads @ 3.00 GHz) for 151 euros

Intel Core i3-10100 (4 cores + 8 threads @ 3.60 GHz) for 129 euros

Intel Core i3-10100T (4 cores + 8 threads @ 3.00 GHz) for 192 euros