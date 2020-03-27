Trees are one of the most important resources in Animal Crossing and if you lack the much-needed supply of this resource a lot of necessary operation will be halted down! Surely you don’t want that happening right? In this guide, we will discuss How to Pull Up Trees in Animal Crossing New Horizons and plant them somewhere else.

Remember that you can cut a tree down as well but this guide pertains to the process and requirements you need to fulfill in order to pull the tree up from the depths of the ground.

How to Pull Up Trees in Animal Crossing New Horizons

First of all, let us talk about the importance of pulling a tree up. Why can’t you just cut one down? I mean it even sounds much easier and simple. The main idea behind pulling a tree up rather than chopping it down is, to enable oneself to replant it!

So when you pull a tree up and check your inventory you will find it there in a fully grown form! And now you can replant it in a new spot without having to worry about sapling it!

So now that you can replant it in its fully grown form, you will not have to worry about the time it takes for a tree to be fully grown. This is useful to transport trees like Coconut from one island to another.

Having determined the perks of pulling up a tree, let’s talk about how you can do it! First of all you will require a shovel but you are going to pull a tree so you must not be lacking the much-needed stamina! So how can you get the stamina you require?

Time to eat fruits as eating one fruit gives you one stamina point. You can fill up the stamina points up to 10 points! Pulling up a tree requires one stamina point. You can see the stamina meter on the top right side of the screen, filling up as you eat fruits!

Shovels are easy to get. Just craft one at the DIY bench after acquiring the bench from the Blathers! So now you know how to pull the trees up, grab the shovel, eat some fruits and get those wood resources!