Fishing is one of the most enjoyable things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Though, sometimes it can get very annoying when it takes a millennium to catch a fish. To avoid this annoyance and greatly speed up the process of catching fish, you can use a special item called ‘Fish Bait’. In this guide, we’ll tell you all that you need to know about Fish Bait in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Make Fish Bait in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To get the DIY recipe for the Fish Bait, you need to find a Manila Clam. This can be found very easily at the beach. Just look for little holes in the sand squirting out water.

Use your shovel to dig in that hole and you’ll acquire the Manila Clam. Finding the Manila Clam for the first time ever will also reward you with the Fish Bait recipe.

Now that you have the recipe, go to a DIY workshop and you’ll be able to make a Fish Bait using a Manila Clam.

How the Fish Bait Works

To use the Fish Bait, walk up to a body of water, open up your inventory and select the ‘Scatter Food’ option on the Fish Bait. This will make a random fish show up immediately.

Fish Bait is a very helpful item as it allows you to fish at unconventional locations, like from on top of a tall cliff; or where fish usually don’t appear: like a pond or a pier.

An important mechanic of the Fish Bait to note is that the fish it spawns can be of any type, meaning it can spawn a fish which usually wouldn’t appear at such a location, or in such conditions.

For example, when you use the Fish Bait, there is a chance that a Coelacanth can spawn even if it isn’t raining!