Fortnite Update 2.64 (12.21.1) Released, Stability Fixes

A new patch went live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. In Fortnite Update 2.64 (12.21.1), you will find that this is quite a small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note thus far. Something that stands out in this patch is that they only made a few unknown stability fixes. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 384 MB.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite Update 2.64 (12.21.1) patch notes.

12.21.1 Release: Stability fixes to improve the game.

In other news, earlier today the development team announced on Twitter that the new Blockade Runner Outfit and the Double Dagger Pickaxe are now available.

The developers also recently released another important update. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.62 (12.20) has some new weapons and items, various gameplay improvements, and loads of bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new vehicle to the game: CHOPPA (Helicopter); and the developers added the Epic and Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle.

