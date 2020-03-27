Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 challenges continue with week 6 bringing in more challenges from the buffed cat. This Fortnite Season 2 Meowscles’ Mischief Challenges Guide will take you through all the channels for week 6 of the battle royale season pass.
Fortnite Season 2 Meowscles’ Mischief Challenges
Talking about the rewards, except for the usual Battle Pass EXP you can expect to unlock the option to pick either the GHOST or SHADOW skin-style for the character.
If you want to unlock Meowscles himself you have to reach tier 60 and complete the first weeks of challenges, and these are the week 6 challenges.
Meowmuscles will have you doing pretty much of the same things this week, here are the challenges:
- Search Chests at Frenzy Farm or Steamy Stacks (0/10)
- Deal damage to players using Assault Rifles (0/1000)
- Search a chest within 10 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/10)
- Deal damage to players while riding in a Choppa (0/200)
- Catch a weapon, a can, and fish (0/1)
- Eliminate opponents at The Yacht or Salty Springs (0/5)
- Destroy dog houses (0/3)
- Block damage with a Decoy Grenade (0/100)
- Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals (0/1)
- Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a secret passage in a single match (0/10)
The doghouse challenge is the only unique one that stands out and might cause a player little bit of difficulty but the rest are fairly easy and repetitive.
Now for the Deadpool weak 6 challenges you have to do the following:
- Find Deadpool’s big black marker
- Deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters
After completing all of the weeks of Deadpool challenges players will get the Deadpool skin. As is customary of each season to have a secret skin this time it’s the ‘Merc with a mouth’ Deadpool himself