Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 2 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Deep Rock Galactic has received a brand new patch. You will see that with Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 2, the devs made various bug fixes to the recently released Update 29. They fixed the Praetorian named Oppressor when using laser pointer, tweaked Droppod collision, fixed droppod missing in loader sequences, fixed two instances (crafting items and weapon skins) where notifications would stay forever, and more. This patch is now available on PC (Steam).

This is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 2 patch notes.

Fixed you could be awarded the starting pickaxe parts in the lost pack.

Fixed Praetorian named Oppressor when using laser pointer.

Tweak Droppod collision.

Fix droppod missing in loader sequences thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Fix you could charm a grunt at the same time, making stuff break.

Fixed treasure boxes rewarding multiple times.

Fixed two instances (crafting items and weapon skins) where notifications would stay forever.

Promotion popup shows current class instead of promote able class.

Laser cannon sound turned down a bit.

Tweaks to the temperature settings of Oppressor, Dreadnought, and Mactera Bomber. Now they are harder to freeze. Their movement speed will still be reduced by cold.

Added a check for when the local player used the chest.

Recently, the developers released another important patch. You will find that Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 is a major patch, as they improved the first experience new Greenbeards will encounter with a brand-new and more streamlined Tutorial; and there is also goodies for veteran players, such as Armors finally being able to get new Paintjobs, and an all-new Miner’s Manual.

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.