Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 1 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A new patch went live for Deep Rock Galactic on PC (Steam). In Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 1, you will find that the developers made various bug fixes to the recently released Update 29. They fixed promotion badge returning blank texture after level 18; improved lighting and PostFX on Dwarf in Escape Menu; and victory moves are now previewable again in the Wardrobe menu.

This is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 1 patch notes.

Fixed promotion badge returning blank texture after level 18.

Improved lighting and PostFX on Dwarf in Escape Menu; Terminals.

Victory moves previewable again in the Wardrobe menu.

Fix rare crash in Terrain Scanner.

Fixed bug thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch where the Wardrobe’s ‘New Items Available’ sign was always on.

Fixed Crashes related to Glyphid Oppressor.

Fix for white screen rendering artifacts seen in memorial hall on some gfx cards.

Fixed Gunner Armor Mastery 7 Skin not unlocking.

Recently, the developers released another important patch. You will find that Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 is a major patch, as they improved the first experience new Greenbeards will encounter with a brand-new and more streamlined Tutorial; and there is also goodies for veteran players, such as Armors finally being able to get new Paintjobs, and an all-new Miner’s Manual.

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.