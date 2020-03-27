Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Update 1.20 is Out, Bonus Beenox Pack

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has received a brand new patch. You will see that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Update 1.20 introduces loads of new content. Here you will find a bonus Beenox pack, a new Challenge System, new Pit Stop content, new Time Trials, and a new and improved Rilla Roo. This patch is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The great success of Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy has encouraged Activision and Beenox to bring back Crash Team Racing, the fun karting video game that starred the best-known characters in this saga in the times of the first PlayStation.

In Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled you are not only going to find a video game with greatly improved graphics, but also some of the characters and circuits that could not be added at that time. Crash returns to the karts! Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Update 1.20.

Beating Beenox: Are you ready to beat the times of Beenox’s very best? New ghost times have been added to the Time Trial mode, representing the fastest times from Beenox’s development team. Players will literally be able to race to see if they can beat these Beenox times! Beat them all and get a super special set of Legendary Wheels to show off your ultimate CTR skills!

Are you ready to beat the times of Beenox’s very best? New ghost times have been added to the Time Trial mode, representing the fastest times from Beenox’s development team. Players will literally be able to race to see if they can beat these Beenox times! Beat them all and get a super special set of Legendary Wheels to show off your ultimate CTR skills! Obtaining the Champion Kart: Now that the Grand Prix is over, you might be wondering how to unlock the epic Champion Kart in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled if you didn’t already. Is it gone forever? Not if you’re ready to take on the Oxide and Velo Time Trials!

Now that the Grand Prix is over, you might be wondering how to unlock the epic Champion Kart in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled if you didn’t already. Is it gone forever? Not if you’re ready to take on the Oxide and Velo Time Trials! Oxide’s and Velo’s Time Trials: Do you have what it takes to beat all of Oxide’s Time Trials? If you beat all of Oxide’s times, expect to obtain the Champion Kart, along with a special new Signature Decal. Not only that, but if you complete all of Velo’s times, you unlock another special new Signature Decal for the Champion Kart!

Bonus Beenox Pack

The Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled developers want to say a big thank you to the fans, so they are giving every player some great bonus content. All that you have to do is download the update now and it will unlock the following:

Geary, the robotic clean freak (if you haven’t already unlocked).

Crunch, part cyborg, part Bandicoot (if not already unlocked).

Beenox-themed skins for Crash, Cortex and Crunch. And, due to popular demand, the first ever Legendary skin for Geary!

A Beenox-themed kart.

A Beenox-themed paintjob.

A Beenox-themed sticker.

A set of Beenox-themed wheels.

The download and install size on the PS4 will be 5.2 GB. Depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. Here you will find the complete list of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Update 1.20 patch notes. I remind you that Activision and Beenox’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled released on June 21, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.