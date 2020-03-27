Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Adds Four New Weapons

Following a slight delay, the promised update finally arrived earlier today to add four new weapons to Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to the published patch notes on the official website, the next time players drop into Verdansk, they will be able to scavenge for the 725 shotgun, the MK2 Carbine marksman rifle, the .50 GS handgun, and the EBR-14 marksman rifle.

For those unaware or who have forgotten, the 725 shotgun is the same infamous weapon from Modern Warfare that was sniping targets from afar. Infinity Ward had to ultimately nerf the shotgun to the ground last year since the weapon was wreaking havoc in competitive spheres. That being said, the 725 shotgun is still a force to behold in close quarters and in Warzone that means easily punching through fully-armored opponents.

However, take note that the update also tunes the close-up damage of all shotguns in Warzone to prevent a single shotgun blast from downing a fully armored player. Obtaining the Stopping Power upgrade though, will still allow players to down fully armored opponents with a single close-up shotgun blast.

Warzone now has more than 30 million players across the globe, a figure that was revealed by Activision last week. Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, millions of people have self-isolated themselves to homes. Many of these have resorted to online games. Hence, that 30 million figure is likely to be much larger now for Warzone.

For those still unaware, Warzone is the previously rumored battle royale mode for Modern Warfare. There are two ways to gain access. Those who already own Modern Warfare have to simply update their client. Those still sitting on the fence about the latest Call of Duty installment can just download Warzone for free — without getting access to the main single-player and multiplayer of course.

We have compiled a list of commonly asked questions that should help new players understand the new Call of Duty mode better. Going through this handy guidebook will clarify any confusion that players might have and get them primed and ready for their next Warzone match.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.